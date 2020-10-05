Bristol-Myers to buy heart drugs developer MyoKardia for about $13 bln

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N said on Monday it would buy heart drugs developer MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O for about $13 billion.

Bristol Myers will pay $225 per share in cash, a 61.2% premium to MyoKardia's Friday closing price.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

