Bristol Myers sues US government over Medicare drug price negotiation plan

(Adds comment, detail from lawsuit in paragraphs 10-11)

By Patrick Wingrove

June 16 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co on Friday sued the U.S. government in an attempt to halt the Medicare drug price negotiation program that analysts believe will involve one of its top-selling medicines, saying it violates the Fifth and First Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

This is the third lawsuit so far challenging the law - part of President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - which the pharmaceutical industry says will curtail profits and compel them to pull back on developing groundbreaking new treatments.

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued the government last week over the price cutting plan.

Americans pay more for prescription medicines than any other country. The Biden administration hopes to save $25 billion annually by 2031 by having Medicare, the government health plan for people 65 and over, negotiate prices for some of its costliest medicines.

The blood thinner Eliquis, which Bristol Myers shares with Pfizer , cost the U.S. government more than $12.57 billion in 2021, according to data from the agency that runs Medicare and Medicaid. It is expected by analysts to be among 10 drugs initially selected in September for negotiating prices that would take effect in 2026.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, argues that the price negotiation would force drugmakers to sell their medicines to Medicare at huge discounts, below market rates.

The company asserts this violates the Fifth Amendment, which requires the government to pay reasonable compensation for private property taken for public use.

Bristol Myers also argues that the law forces manufacturers to publicly state that the government's “price setting” is a true negotiation that results in a fair price, even when it is not.

“Unlike a true ‘negotiation,’ this program guarantees that the government will secure the products it wants at the prices it dictates,” the drugmaker said in its suit.

The company is seeking an injunction against the price caps, saying they cause irreparable harm and do not serve the public interest.

Merck made similar arguments in its lawsuit to a Washington, D.C. federal court. (Reporting by Patrick Wingrove Editing by Bill Berkrot) ((Patrick.Wingrove@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HEALTH USA/DRUGPRICING LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.