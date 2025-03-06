Is Bristol-Myers Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Princeton, New Jersey-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products. Valued at a market cap of $121.4 billion, the company offers products for oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and other areas.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BMY fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the drug manufacturers – general industry. The company’s strengths stem from its strong R&D pipeline, high-performing drugs like OPDIVO and Eliquis, and strategic acquisitions that expand its portfolio. BMY leverages solid patent protection, a global presence, and expertise in biologics and cell therapy to drive sustained growth and innovation.

This biopharmaceutical leader is trading 2.1% below its 52-week high of $61.10, achieved on Jan. 27. It has gained 1.7% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 3.9% loss over the same time frame.

In the longer term, BMY has rallied 15.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s 11.5% return. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of BMY are up 5.8%, compared to DOWI’s 1.1% gain over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, BMY has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-July 2024, with some fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late February.

On Feb. 6, shares of BMY plunged 3.8% after its Q4 earnings release, despite delivering better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.67 and revenues of $12.3 billion. Its revenue grew 7.5% year-over-year, fueled by strong performance from its growth portfolio and higher Eliquis sales, though partially offset by a decline in legacy portfolio revenues. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS fell 1.8% from the prior year quarter.

What primarily disappointed investors was BMY’s 2025 guidance, which fell short of expectations. The company expects adjusted EPS between $6.55 and $6.85 and total revenue of approximately $45.5 billion, factoring in a nearly $500-million negative impact from foreign exchange fluctuations.

BMY has outpaced its rival, Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) 14.4% gain over the past 52 weeks but has underperformed AMGN’s 21.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Looking at BMY’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $59.90 suggests a marginal premium to its current levels.

