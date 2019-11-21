Bristol-Myers Stock Is Rising After Celgene Buy Closes

The drug giant completed the acquisition of biotech Celgene on Wednesday. One analyst thinks the new Bristol-Myers could see significant profitability growth over the next three years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock was up about 1.6% so far on Thursday, the first day of trading after the close of the company’s long-awaited acquisition of the biotech firm Celgene.

One analyst thinks the new Bristol-Myers (ticker: BMY) could see significant profitability growth over the next three years.

“Financially, BMY-CELG should be a powerhouse of profitability through at least 2023 as the company reduces costs and works towards key pipeline milestones,” wrote Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez in a note out Thursday. Fernandez rates Bristol-Myers stock at Neutral, and doesn’t have a price target.

Fernandez wrote that the transaction’s close was slightly earlier than expected, which is a positive for the company, but that most of the recent developments were in line with expectations.

The back story. Bristol-Myers stock (ticker: BMY) is up 8.5% so far this year. The company announced Wednesday that it had completed its acquisition of Celgene. That came after the Federal Trade Commission effectively cleared the merger on Friday, officially requiring that the company sell Celgene’s psoriasis drug Otezla as a condition of the deal. Celgene cut a deal in August to sell Otezla to Amgen (AMGN) for $13.4 billion.

What’s new. On Thursday, Guggenheim’s Fernandez wrote that the deal was closing “in line with expectations.”

“In a recent meeting with management, BMY re-iterated that it could deliver at least one-third of the projected ~ $2.5 billion of targeted annual cost synergies despite the Otezla sale,” Fernandez wrote.

As part of the deal, Celgene shareholders were awarded so-called contingent value rights, which began trading Thursday morning under the ticker BMYRT. The CVRs, which were trading Wednesday under a different ticker at $2.23, pay off at $9 if three Celgene drugs achieve regulatory approval by certain pre-set dates. Analysts expect the drugs to achieve approval, but any failure or significant delay would drive the value of the CVRs to nothing.

“We expect the CVR shares to trade in lockstep with the probabilities of regulatory success for each of the three assets as BMY management has stated that they have no plans to buy back the CVR or shares of the CVR early,” Fernandez wrote.

Looking forward. Bristol-Myers is looking forward to a handful of major data readouts and regulatory decisions next year, which could move the stock. Fernandez highlighted the ulcerative colitis drug ozanimod, a Celgene asset awaiting Food and Drug Administration approval, and data from various studies of the cancer drug Opdivo.

“With CELG, BMY enters a catalyst rich 2020,” Fernandez wrote.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

