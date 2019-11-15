Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene on condition it sell psoriasis drug

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and Celgene Corp CELG.O have won U.S. antitrust approval for their merger on condition that they sell Celgene's psoriasis drug Otezla, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.