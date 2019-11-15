US Markets

Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene on condition it sell psoriasis drug

Diane Bartz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and Celgene Corp CELG.O have won U.S. antitrust approval for their merger on condition that they sell Celgene's psoriasis drug Otezla, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Friday.

