Bristol-Myers Squibb (WBAG:BMYS) Price Target Increased by 17.56% to 53.91

The average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb (WBAG:BMYS) has been revised to € 53,91 / share. This is an increase of 17.56% from the prior estimate of € 45,86 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 28,51 to a high of € 67,16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.82% from the latest reported closing price of € 50,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an decrease of 831 owner(s) or 24.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMYS is 0.22%, an increase of 31.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.28% to 1,641,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 75,368K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,181K shares , representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMYS by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 71,322K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,040K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMYS by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,638K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,554K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMYS by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 36,101K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,059K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,474K shares , representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMYS by 81.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.