Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Johnson & Johnson: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bristol Myers Squibb focuses on specialized medicines in oncology and immunology, and shares sport a low valuation.

Johnson & Johnson offers a diversified business model spanning innovative medicines and medical technology.

Which pharmaceutical powerhouse deserves a spot in your portfolio for the long term?

10 stocks we like better than Bristol Myers Squibb ›

Choosing between Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) means deciding whether you prefer a pure-play pharmaceutical company trading at a deep discount or a diversified giant with higher growth.

While both operate within the same broader sector, their business models differ significantly. Bristol Myers focuses heavily on drug development for serious diseases, while Johnson & Johnson splits its attention between medicine and medical devices. Let’s compare them and weigh their specific risks and financial health.

The case for Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers operates as a major player in the pharmaceutical stocks space, focusing on oncology, hematology, and immunology. The company sells its innovative medicines primarily to wholesalers and specialty pharmacies, relying on established distribution channels for top products like Opdivo and Eliquis. Key commercial alliances with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) help Bristol Myers expand its reach in specialized therapeutic areas.

In fiscal 2025, revenue reached nearly $48.2 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of approximately 0.2% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of roughly $7.1 billion during this period, resulting in a net margin of approximately 14.6%. This was a significant recovery from the prior fiscal year, when Bristol Myers recorded a substantial net loss following specific business shifts.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 2.6. This figure, which compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity, suggests a higher reliance on borrowed funds. The current ratio, which measures the company's ability to cover short-term debts with current assets, is approximately 1.3, while free cash flow reached nearly $12.8 billion.

The case for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson operates through two primary segments: Innovative Medicine and MedTech. The MedTech division serves hospitals and surgical centers with products for orthopedics and vision, while the medicine segment focuses on immunology and oncology. This dual-pronged strategy allows the company to serve a vast range of patients and healthcare professionals globally.

In fiscal 2025, revenue reached approximately $94.2 billion, up nearly 6% year over year. Net income was roughly $26.8 billion, which was a notable increase from the prior year. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 28.5%, which calculates the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid.

According to J&J’s December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.6. This indicates that the company uses significantly less debt relative to its equity than many of its industry peers. The current ratio is roughly 1.0, and the company generated close to $19.7 billion in free cash flow, which is the cash remaining after paying for operations and equipment.

Risk profile comparison

Bristol Myers Squibb faces significant pricing pressures from the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows for government-negotiated prices on key drugs like Eliquis. The company also faces the loss of market exclusivity for older brands like Revlimid, which opens the door for cheaper generics. Success depends heavily on the pipeline of new products, as any delays in clinical trials or regulatory hurdles could hurt future earnings.

Johnson & Johnson continues to manage significant litigation risks regarding its talc-containing products, which could impact financial results. The company also faces rising competition from biosimilars produced by companies like Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), particularly affecting its top-selling drug, Stelara. Furthermore, the planned separation of its orthopedics business introduces execution risks and potential stock price volatility during the transition period.

Valuation comparison

Bristol Myers Squibb currently trades at a significant discount compared to Johnson & Johnson and the broader sector based on future earnings estimates.

Metric Bristol Myers Squibb Johnson & Johnson Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 9.1 22.0 24.8 P/S ratio 2.4 6.5

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Bristol Myers' deep-value valuation looks attractive here. The drugmaker also has what it calls a "Growth Portfolio," which looks strong even as the company loses exclusivity for drugs like Revlimid. Furthermore, the fiscal Q4 update included positive information on several pipeline drugs.

J&J's ongoing talc issues kind of astound me. Put another way, they've been happening for so long that I'm surprised the legal ramifications haven't yet been resolved. And it's not over; it's not even close. There are still 60,000 unresolved cases in the U.S. As recently as this April, it was set to become the largest product liability case in the U.K. ever after additional claimants were added. Even more astounding is that the company faced lawsuits beginning in 2009 but did not phase talc out of its baby powder products for more than a decade, long after incurring massive legal costs. Apart from selling products that allegedly cause cancer, which is bad in and of itself (obviously), this all suggests management is inept.

In other words, hardest of passes on J&J. Bristol Myers has a far more attractive valuation and doesn't face the legal liability J&J does. It's not really a hard choice here.

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Erin Kennedy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Merck. The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.