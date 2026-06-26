Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Johnson & Johnson: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bristol Myers Squibb maintains a robust biopharmaceutical portfolio focused on high-stakes oncology and immunology treatments.

Johnson & Johnson leverages its massive scale and diversified segments to deliver high net margins and strong cash flow.

Which healthcare leader offers the best value for investors looking toward the end of the decade?

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Choosing between established healthcare giants often comes down to balancing income needs against growth potential. Both Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) offer massive scale but follow different strategic paths.

Bristol Myers Squibb focuses heavily on specialized biopharmaceuticals like oncology and cardiovascular care, while Johnson & Johnson operates a broader model spanning medicine and medical devices. Investors frequently compare them because they both provide essential medical solutions and consistent dividends, making them staples for those seeking stability.

The case for Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb operates as a pure-play biopharmaceutical company focusing on serious diseases. The company develops and sells medicines in the healthcare stocks sector across oncology, hematology, and immunology. It distributes these products primarily through wholesalers and specialty pharmacies, utilizing specific risk-management programs for drugs like Revlimid.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $48.2 billion. This represented a slight decline of nearly 0.2% compared to the prior year. However, the company reported net income of $7.1 billion, which resulted in a net margin of 14.6%. This was a significant recovery from the net loss reported in fiscal year 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 2.6x. This means total debt is 2.6 times the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term obligations with short-term assets, was 1.3x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $12.8 billion.

The case for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare giant divided into Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The company serves patients across diverse areas including orthopaedics, surgery, and neuroscience. It is currently undergoing a strategic separation of its Orthopaedics business, a process expected to take up to 24 months to complete.

For FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $94.2 billion, indicating growth of roughly 6.0%. The company reported net income of nearly $26.8 billion. This performance resulted in a strong net margin of 28.5%, showcasing the company's ability to turn sales into profit.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.6x. This indicates a conservative level of total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio was 1.0x, showing that current assets roughly equaled current liabilities. Free cash flow for the period was close to $20 billion.

Risk profile comparison

Bristol Myers Squibb faces significant pressure from the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows for government price negotiations on major drugs like Eliquis and Pomalyst. The company also deals with the loss of market exclusivity for key products like Revlimid, which can lead to rapid sales declines. Furthermore, manufacturing complex biologics and cell therapies creates risks related to supply chain disruptions and quality control.

Johnson & Johnson is also impacted by government price negotiations for products like Stelara and Xarelto. The company continues to manage significant legal risks, particularly regarding long-standing litigation over talc-based baby powder. It faces competition from other large firms like Merck and Pfizer.

Valuation comparison

Bristol Myers Squibb currently trades at a significant discount to Johnson & Johnson when looking at future earnings estimates and sales multiples.

Metric Bristol-Myers Squibb Johnson & Johnson Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.8x 20.8x 24.8x P/S ratio 2.4x 6.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Johnson & Johnson. Both companies are navigating patent cliffs on blockbuster drugs, which is one of the trickier challenges in big pharma. But the two companies are in noticeably different positions when it comes to what's on the other side of that challenge.

J&J is firing on multiple fronts. Its innovative medicine business is growing, its MedTech segment is expanding in cardiovascular and electrophysiology, and the company just raised its full-year outlook after a strong first quarter. With 28 products generating at least a billion dollars in annual revenue, this is a business with extraordinary staying power.

Bristol Myers Squibb is making progress too. Its newer growth brands are gaining traction and the pipeline has some interesting candidates. But overall revenue is expected to decline in 2026 as legacy products lose ground, and the path forward requires more patience.

For a long-term investor who wants steady growth and a solid dividend, J&J is the more comfortable bet.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.