Bristol-Myers Squibb Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Looking at options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $160,750 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $225,501.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $60.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bristol-Myers Squibb stands at 1844.57, with a total volume reaching 10,340.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bristol-Myers Squibb, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.82 $1.74 $1.74 $60.00 $82.6K 3.2K 537 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.6 $0.56 $0.6 $53.00 $52.3K 246 969 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.94 $1.85 $1.85 $52.50 $44.0K 4.1K 239 BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.61 $0.55 $0.6 $53.00 $38.2K 246 969 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $0.28 $0.27 $0.28 $57.00 $31.5K 1.9K 3.4K

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Present Market Standing of Bristol-Myers Squibb With a trading volume of 4,560,473, the price of BMY is down by -0.38%, reaching $55.73. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Expert Opinions on Bristol-Myers Squibb

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $60.666666666666664.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

