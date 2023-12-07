Bristol Myers Squibb To Repurchase Additional $3 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), a pharmaceutical company, said that its Board has authorized the repurchase of an additional $3 billion of shares.

With this, the company's total outstanding share repurchase authorization stands at around $5 billion.

"The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined at a future date by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations," the company added.

