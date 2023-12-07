News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb To Repurchase Additional $3 Bln Of Shares

December 07, 2023 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), a pharmaceutical company, said that its Board has authorized the repurchase of an additional $3 billion of shares.

With this, the company's total outstanding share repurchase authorization stands at around $5 billion.

"The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined at a future date by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations," the company added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.