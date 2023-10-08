News & Insights

US Markets
BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire Mirati in $4.8 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 08, 2023 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by Dimpal Gulwani for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement in paragraphs 4,5, background in paragraph 6

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.Non Sunday said it will acquire cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics MRTX.O for $58 per share in cash, representing $4.8 billion equity value.

Bristol-Myers Squibb will finance the transaction with a combination of cash and debt.

The transaction is expected to be dilutive to Bristol-Myers Squibb's non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately 35 cents per share in the first 12 months after the transaction closes.

Mirati stockholders will receive one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right for each Mirati share held, potentially worth $12.00 per share in cash.

The U.S. health regulator had in December approved Mirati's lung cancer drug, Krazati, to treat adults with advanced lung cancer.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani; Additional reporting by Lavanya Ahire; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
MRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.