News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb To Acquire Karuna Therapeutics For $330/share Cash

December 22, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) and biopharmaceutical company Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) announced Friday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Karuna for $330.00 per share in cash, for a total equity value of $14.0 billion, or $12.7 billion net of estimated cash acquired.

The offer price represents an approximately 53% premium to Karuna Therapeutic's closing stock price on December 21, 2023.

Karuna's lead asset, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), is an antipsychotic with a novel mechanism of action (MoA) and differentiated efficacy and safety.

Bristol Myers believes KarXT represents a significant revenue contribution opportunity and also sees potential from Karuna's early-stage and pre-clinical pipeline.

The transaction is expected to be dilutive to Bristol Myers' adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.30 in 2024. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to offset the operational expenses of the transaction through continued resource allocation, cost efficiencies and portfolio prioritization.

Bristol Myers Squibb expects to finance the acquisition with primarily new debt issuance. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and Karuna Boards of Directors.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of Karuna stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
KRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.