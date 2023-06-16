News & Insights

Bristol Myers Squibb sues US government over law's constitutionality

June 16, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N on Friday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, challenging the constitutionality of a law, online court records show.

The defendants include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the administrator of its Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Trenton, New Jersey. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available in the court records.

