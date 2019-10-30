Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Coming Back. Watch the Earnings to See If It Will Last.

Bristo-Mayers Squibb has staged a surprising recovery. On Thursday, investors will have a chance to assess whether the rally should continue as the drugmaker releases its third-quarter results.

After a disastrous first half of the year, Bristol-Myers Squibb has staged a surprising recovery. On Thursday, investors will have a chance to assess whether the rally should continue as the drugmaker releases its third-quarter results.

The stock is up 23% since the beginning of July, vastly outperforming the S&P 500, which was up 3.2% over the same period. Still, the surge comes after a dreary March and April: The stock is up only 7.3% so far this year, trailing behind the S&P 500, which has risen 21.1%.

The results are due before the start of trading. Bristol-Myers Squibb has scheduled a call to discuss the news for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The call comes in a year marked by the company’s controversial deal to acquire the biotech stalwart Celgene (CELG), announced Jan. 3. The stock’s weakness in the first half was due to investor skepticism over the transaction, which won approval in a contested shareholder vote in April.

The acquisition is set to close before the end of the year, according to an August statement by Bristol-Myers.

Bristol-Myers stock trades at 12.3 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, far below the five-year average of 20.9 times.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

Analysts expect quarterly earnings per share of $1.07, according to FactSet, and sales of $5.9 billion.

In August, Amgen (AMGN) said it would buy rights to the psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion from Celgene, a condition that the Federal Trade Commission had set for approval of Celgene’s sale to Bristol-Myers.

In a September note on the sale of Otezla, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott said that Bristol-Myers was looking good, and that the high price paid for the drug was favorable news. “Overall, we see far more paths to upside...than downside...for the stock from here,” he wrote.

In mid-October, Bristol-Myers said that a combination of its immunotherapy cancer drugs Opdivo and Yervoy outperformed chemotherapy alone in a Phase 3 trial in lung-cancer patients. The stock rose on the news.

In July, the company reported earnings of $1.18 per share for the second quarter of the year, 11% more than analysts had expected, according to FactSet.

