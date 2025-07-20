Bristol Myers Squibb Stock (BMY) Opinions on Phase 3 Trial Results

Recent discussions on X about Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) have centered around the company's latest clinical trial results and strategic moves. A notable topic is the topline results from the Phase 3 INDEPENDENCE trial for Reblozyl, a treatment for myelofibrosis-associated anemia, which has sparked varied reactions among investors. Some see this as a potential boost to the company's pipeline, while others remain cautious about the broader implications for future revenue.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted concerns over looming patent expirations that could pose significant challenges to BMY’s topline by the end of the decade, with estimates suggesting a substantial sales headwind. On a more positive note, the company’s recent stock performance, with incremental gains in share price, has fueled optimism among certain market watchers. The mix of pipeline progress and long-term risks keeps the conversation dynamic and closely watched.

Bristol Myers Squibb Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Bristol Myers Squibb Insider Trading Activity

Bristol Myers Squibb insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 6,073 shares for an estimated $302,214 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096

BENJAMIN HICKEY (President, RayzeBio Org.) sold 97 shares for an estimated $3,701

Bristol Myers Squibb Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,032 institutional investors add shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock to their portfolio, and 1,207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Bristol Myers Squibb Government Contracts

We have seen $8,472,816 of award payments to $BMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Bristol Myers Squibb Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $68.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $65.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 04/08/2025

