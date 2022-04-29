Markets
Bristol Myers Squibb Reports FDA Approval Of Camzyos - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced the FDA approved Camzyos for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity and symptoms. The approval is based on data from the phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial.

Samit Hirawat, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Global Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, said: "We are proud to bring this first-of-its kind medicine to patients, which may help to address an unmet need in the U.S. in the symptomatic NYHA class II-III obstructive HCM treatment landscape."

