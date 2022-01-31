Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Before the Open on 2/4 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) BMY next earnings date is projected to be 2/4 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.80/share on $12.08 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Bristol-Myers Squibb earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2021 10/27/2021 2.000 Q2 2021 7/28/2021 1.930 Q1 2021 4/29/2021 1.740 Q4 2020 2/4/2021 1.460 Q3 2020 11/5/2020 1.630

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Bristol-Myers Squibb has options available that expire February 04th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's current dividend yield is 3.33%, with the following Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

