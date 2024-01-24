Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Before the Open on 2/2 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) BMY next earnings date is projected to be 2/2 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.66/share on $11.21 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Bristol-Myers Squibb earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2023 10/26/2023 2.000 Q2 2023 7/27/2023 1.750 Q1 2023 4/27/2023 2.050 Q4 2022 2/2/2023 1.820 Q3 2022 10/25/2022 1.990

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Bristol-Myers Squibb has options available that expire February 02nd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's current dividend yield is 4.79%, with the following Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

