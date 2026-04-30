Bristol-Myers Squibb Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of about $6.05 to $6.35 per share on worldwide total revenues between about $46.0 billion and $47.5 billion.

The company also said it continues to expect total Worldwide Eliquis revenues to increase in 2026, when compared to 2025 by 10 to 15 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, BMY is trading on the NYSE at $57.61, up $0.02 or 0.03 percent.

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