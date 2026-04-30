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Bristol-Myers Squibb Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

April 30, 2026 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of about $6.05 to $6.35 per share on worldwide total revenues between about $46.0 billion and $47.5 billion.

The company also said it continues to expect total Worldwide Eliquis revenues to increase in 2026, when compared to 2025 by 10 to 15 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, BMY is trading on the NYSE at $57.61, up $0.02 or 0.03 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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