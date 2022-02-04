Bristol-Myers Squibb Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.37 to $3.67 per share and adjusted earnings of $7.65 to $7.95 per share on worldwide revenues of approximately $47 billion.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.86 per share on revenues growth of 1.6 percent to $47.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Bristol Myers Squibb is also reaffirming its previously communicated 2020-2025 long-term targets of low- to mid-single digit revenue CAGR and low double-digit revenue CAGR for its Continuing Business at constant exchange rates.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $2.4 billion or $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.0 billion or $4.45 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net earnings per share for the quarter was $1.83, compared to last year's $1.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb posted quarterly revenues of $11.99 billion, an increase of 8 percent from the same period a year ago.

Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share on revenues of $12.04 billion for the quarter.

U.S. revenues increased 11 percent to $7.5 billion and international revenues increased 4 percent to $4.5 billion from last year.

