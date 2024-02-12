News & Insights

Bristol Myers Squibb, RayzeBio Report Expiration Of HSR Act Waiting Period

February 12, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act Waiting Period, in connection with Bristol Myers Squibb's tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio stock for a purchase price of $62.50 per share in cash, or approximately $4.1 billion. This satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the transaction.

The expiration of the waiting period occurred on February 9, 2024. The offer will expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on February 22, 2024.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
