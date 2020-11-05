Markets
Bristol Myers Squibb Raises FY20 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) increased its 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range to $6.25 - $6.35 from $6.10 - $6.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.27. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, the company reaffirmed non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.15 to $7.45. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.39.

Third quarter non-GAAP net earnings per share was $1.63, compared to $1.17, a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.49, for the quarter.

Third quarter revenues were $10.5 billion, an increase of 75% on a reported basis and 6% on a pro forma basis. The company said the increase was driven primarily by the impact of the Celgene Acquisition, which was completed on November 20, 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $10.33 billion, for the quarter.

