Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 4, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.bms.com

To listen to the call, dial 877-502-9276 (US) or +1 313-209-4906 (International) with confirmation code: 2150568.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (US) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) with confirmation code: 2150568.

