Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) reported first quarter non-GAAP net earnings per share of $1.74, compared to $1.72, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $2.0 billion, or $0.89 per share, in the first quarter, compared to net loss of $775 million, or $0.34 per share, prior year.

First quarter revenues were $11.07 billion, an increase of 3%, or 1% when adjusted for foreign exchange. Excluding COVID-19 related buying patterns from the prior year period, first quarter revenues grew 8%. Analysts expected revenue of $11.12 billion, for the quarter.

Bristol Myers Squibb updated its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance range of $3.12-$3.32 to $3.18-$3.38. The company affirmed its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.35 - $7.55. The company projects worldwide revenues to increase in the high-single digits.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb were down more than 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular