BioTech
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Posts Strong Q2 2026 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

July 30, 2026 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, showing solid revenue growth and a sharp increase in earnings.

Revenue for Q2 2026 rose to $13 billion, up 6% from $12.27 billion in Q2 2025. The company's Growth Portfolio, which includes newer therapies such as Opdivo Qvantig, Reblozyl, Camzyos, Breyanzi and Opdualag delivered $7.6 billion, a 15% increase from $6.6 billion a year earlier. Legacy products contributed $5.4 billion, down from $5.7 billion in Q2 2025, reflecting ongoing generic competition despite continued demand for Eliquis.

GAAP net income for Q2 2026 was $3.3 billion, or $1.62 per share, up from $1.3 billion, or $0.64 per share, in Q2 2025. Non-GAAP net income rose to $4.2 billion, or $2.04 per share, compared to $3.0 billion, or $1.46 per share a year earlier. Operating expenses increased, with R&D rising to $3.0 billion from $2.6 billion in Q2 2025, driven by higher impairment charge and a priority review voucher purchase. Gross margin slipped slightly to 71.3%, compared to 72.5% in Q2 2025, reflecting product mix.

Looking ahead, Bristol Myers Squibb raised its full-year 2026 guidance from $46.0 billion to $47.5 billion, and revenue is now expected to range between $49.0 billion to $50.0 billion, compared to $48.2 billion in FY 2025. Non-GAAP EPS is projected at $6.75- $7.00, up from $6.15 last year.

Management highlighted the strong momentum of the Growth Portfolio and anticipated pipeline progress as key drivers for the second half of the year.

BMY has traded between $42.52 and $64.97 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $63.10, down 0.79%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $63.80, up 1.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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