Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer Announce Direct-to-patient Option For Eliquis

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE) Thursday announced a direct-to-patient option for purchasing their blood thinner medicine, Eliquis through the partnership's patient resource Eliquis 360 Support.

Beginning September 8, eligible U.S. patients with an Eliquis prescription can purchase the medicine directly at a discount of more than 40%.

"With more than 15 million Americans having been prescribed Eliquis since it was first launched, the medicine has resulted in an estimated $3 billion in total healthcare cost savings and avoidance, such as hospitalization and extended rehabilitation needs, for every 100,000 patients treated," BMY said in a statement.

