Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer Announce Direct-to-patient Option For Eliquis

July 17, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE) Thursday announced a direct-to-patient option for purchasing their blood thinner medicine, Eliquis through the partnership's patient resource Eliquis 360 Support.

Beginning September 8, eligible U.S. patients with an Eliquis prescription can purchase the medicine directly at a discount of more than 40%.

"With more than 15 million Americans having been prescribed Eliquis since it was first launched, the medicine has resulted in an estimated $3 billion in total healthcare cost savings and avoidance, such as hospitalization and extended rehabilitation needs, for every 100,000 patients treated," BMY said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.