Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Partners With Microsoft On AI Lung Cancer Detection

January 20, 2026 — 07:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to accelerate the early detection of lung cancer through the deployment of AI-powered radiology tools across U.S. healthcare systems.

Under the collaboration, U.S. FDA-cleared radiology AI tools will be deployed through Microsoft's Precision Imaging Network to analyze X-ray and CT images.

The tools are designed to help radiologists detect lung nodules earlier and reduce clinical workload.

The tools will help track patients with lung findings and ensure timely follow-up and treatment.

The companies said the initiative aims to improve follow-up and care, especially for medically underserved populations with higher lung cancer death rates and lower screening levels.

Microsoft said the partnership leverages its widely deployed AI radiology platform to help clinicians identify potential cancer cases earlier and guide patients to appropriate care.

In the pre-market trading, Microsoft is 1.36% lesser at $453.61 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Bristol Myers Squibb is 0.45% lesser at $55.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.