Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.54

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) will increase its dividend on the 1st of February to US$0.54, which is 10% higher than last year. This takes the dividend yield from 3.2% to 3.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Bristol-Myers Squibb is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 48.4% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.0% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 48% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Bristol-Myers Squibb's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

