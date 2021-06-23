Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Bristol-Myers Squibb's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb had US$46.3b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$13.1b in cash leading to net debt of about US$33.1b.

How Strong Is Bristol-Myers Squibb's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BMY Debt to Equity History June 23rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bristol-Myers Squibb had liabilities of US$17.3b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$57.4b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$13.1b and US$8.66b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$53.0b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Bristol-Myers Squibb is worth a massive US$149.2b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.8 times last year. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. Importantly Bristol-Myers Squibb's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bristol-Myers Squibb's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bristol-Myers Squibb actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

On our analysis Bristol-Myers Squibb's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its EBIT growth rate makes us a little nervous about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think Bristol-Myers Squibb is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

