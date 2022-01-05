Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has announced that the dividend on 1st of February will be increased to US$0.54, which will be 10% higher than last year. This will take the dividend yield from 3.2% to 3.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. While Bristol-Myers Squibb is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 48.4% based on recent performance. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:BMY Historic Dividend January 5th 2022

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.32 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.0% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Bristol-Myers Squibb's EPS has declined at around 48% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bristol-Myers Squibb will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

