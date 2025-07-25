Bristol Myers Squibb Names Cristian Massacesi Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Friday said it appointed Cristian Massacesi as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, and Head of Development, effective August 1, 2025.

Massacesi succeeds Samit Hirawat, who is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

Massacesi having more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience, most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of AstraZeneca and Alexion and as Oncology Chief Development Officer at AstraZeneca.

