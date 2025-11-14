BioTech
Bristol Myers Squibb, J&J Discontinue Phase 3 Librexia ACS Study Of Milvexian After Interim Review

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Friday said it has halted the Phase 3 Librexia ACS trial of milvexian, conducted in partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), in patients who recently experienced an acute coronary syndrome (ACS) event.

The decision follows an interim analysis conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which found the study was unlikely to meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

The Librexia clinical trial program includes two additional Phase 3 studies—Librexia AF for atrial fibrillation and Librexia STROKE for secondary stroke prevention. The monitoring committee recommended these trials proceed as planned, with topline results expected in 2026.

