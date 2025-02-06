BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Earnings Results: $BMY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ($BMY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.67 per share, beating estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $12,342,000,000, beating estimates of $11,684,478,233 by $657,521,767.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Insider Trading Activity
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) purchased 1,830 shares for an estimated $100,055
- PHIL M HOLZER (SVP and Controller) sold 700 shares for an estimated $38,930
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,067 institutional investors add shares of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB stock to their portfolio, and 1,086 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 12,758,833 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $660,142,019
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,885,542 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $304,517,943
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,939,412 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $255,565,176
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 4,690,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $242,680,209
- FMR LLC added 4,275,787 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $221,229,219
- STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM removed 4,053,000 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $209,702,220
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 3,914,635 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $202,543,214
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Government Contracts
We have seen $6,262,793 of award payments to $BMY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ABECMA: $314,322
- ABECMA TRANSPLANT INJECTION: $314,322
- EMERGENCY EBECMA INJECTION: $314,322
- PROVIDE IDECABTAGENE VICLEUCEL INJ,SUSP ABECMA FOR PATIENT: $314,322
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
