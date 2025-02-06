BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Earnings Results: $BMY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ($BMY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.67 per share, beating estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $12,342,000,000, beating estimates of $11,684,478,233 by $657,521,767.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Insider Trading Activity

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) purchased 1,830 shares for an estimated $100,055

PHIL M HOLZER (SVP and Controller) sold 700 shares for an estimated $38,930

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,067 institutional investors add shares of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB stock to their portfolio, and 1,086 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Government Contracts

We have seen $6,262,793 of award payments to $BMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

