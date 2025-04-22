BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Earnings Preview: Recent $BMY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ($BMY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,852,887,097 and earnings of $1.54 per share.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Insider Trading Activity

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 3,653 shares for an estimated $200,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096

PHIL M HOLZER (SVP and Controller) sold 700 shares for an estimated $38,930

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,095 institutional investors add shares of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB stock to their portfolio, and 1,028 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Government Contracts

We have seen $8,064,445 of award payments to $BMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024

