Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition Of Mirati For Upto $5.8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, in a deal worth up to $5.8 billion.

The acquisition will bring in Mirati's commercialized lung cancer medicine KRAZATI and other clinical assets.

The transaction will be accretive to the company's adjusted earnings per share by around $0.35 per share in 2024.

In the pre-market activity, Bristol Myers Squibb's stock is climbing 0.06 percent, to $49.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

