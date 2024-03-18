News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition Of Karuna Therapeutics - Quick Facts

March 18, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has successfully completed its acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Karuna shares have ceased trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Karuna is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb. The company said, as previously disclosed, the transaction is expected to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.30 in 2024 from the financing cost of the transaction.

Bristol Myers Squibb noted that the transaction will be accounted for as an asset acquisition resulting in an approximately $12 billion one-time, non-deductible Acquired In-Process Research and Development or Acquired IPR&D charge impacting both 2024 first quarter and full-year GAAP and non-GAAP EPS by approximately $5.93.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.