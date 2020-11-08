Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 9.2% to US$63.80. Revenues were US$11b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.82, an impressive 213% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Bristol-Myers Squibb after the latest results. NYSE:BMY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Bristol-Myers Squibb's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$45.8b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Bristol-Myers Squibb forecast to report a statutory profit of US$4.09 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$45.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.09 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$73.69, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bristol-Myers Squibb at US$88.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$64.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Bristol-Myers Squibb shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bristol-Myers Squibb's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 16%, in line with its 15% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that Bristol-Myers Squibb is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.