Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BMY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.9, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMY was $59.9, representing a -12.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.34 and a 30.9% increase over the 52 week low of $45.76.

BMY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). BMY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.1. Zacks Investment Research reports BMY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 33.14%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHE with an increase of 7.99% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of BMY at 7.97%.

