Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.89% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMY was $64.07, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.16 and a 20.43% increase over the 52 week low of $53.20.

BMY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). BMY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports BMY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.61%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPH with an increase of 15.19% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of BMY at 8.36%.

