Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BMY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.27, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMY was $66.27, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.96 and a 16.77% increase over the 52 week low of $56.75.

BMY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). BMY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports BMY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.82%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMY as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Wellington Fund (BMY)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (BMY)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (BMY)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (BMY)

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (BMY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 17.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BMY at 79%.

