Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.42, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMY was $61.42, representing a -10.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.34 and a 34.22% increase over the 52 week low of $45.76.

BMY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). BMY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BMY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.37%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHE with an increase of 8.58% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of BMY at 7.66%.

