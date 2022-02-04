Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):

Earnings: $2.37 billion in Q4 vs. -$10.03 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.07 in Q4 vs. -$4.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.07 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.80 per share Revenue: $11.99 billion in Q4 vs. $11.07 billion in the same period last year.

