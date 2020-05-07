Markets
BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):

-Earnings: -$0.78 billion in Q1 vs. $1.71 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q1 vs. $1.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.96 billion or $1.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.49 per share -Revenue: $10.78 billion in Q1 vs. $5.92 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.20 Full year revenue guidance: $40.0 - $42.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular