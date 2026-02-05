Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.087 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.574 billion or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $12.502 billion from $12.342 billion last year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.087 Bln. vs. $72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $12.502 Bln vs. $12.342 Bln last year.

