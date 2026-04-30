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Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

April 30, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.677 billion, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $2.456 billion, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.237 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $11.489 billion from $11.201 billion last year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.677 Bln. vs. $2.456 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $11.489 Bln vs. $11.201 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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