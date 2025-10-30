Markets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 30, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.201 billion, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $1.211 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.318 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $12.222 billion from $11.892 billion last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.201 Bln. vs. $1.211 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $12.222 Bln vs. $11.892 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 - $6.60 Full year revenue guidance: $47.5 - $48.0 Bln

