Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.680 billion, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $2.073 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $4.192 billion or $2.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $12.201 billion from $11.226 billion last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.680 Bln. vs. $2.073 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.201 Bln vs. $11.226 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.90

