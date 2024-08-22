Bristol Myers Squibb Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BMY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.86, changing hands as low as $47.21 per share. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMY's low point in its 52 week range is $39.50 per share, with $63.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.48. The BMY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

