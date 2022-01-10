Bristol Myers Squibb Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BMY

In trading on Monday, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.21, changing hands as high as $65.04 per share. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMY's low point in its 52 week range is $53.22 per share, with $69.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.05. The BMY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

