Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $51.60, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

The the stock of biopharmaceutical company has fallen by 6% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.52, signifying a 25.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.46 billion, indicating a 1.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.63 per share and a revenue of $46.12 billion, signifying shifts of -11.72% and +2.49%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% increase. As of now, Bristol Myers Squibb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.